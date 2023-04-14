PETROSOL gives for free reconstructive surgeries

Diana Mensah Apr - 14 - 2023 , 07:03

PETROSOL Ghana Ltd, an oil marketing company, has donated GH¢30,000 to the Ghana Reconstruction of Anomaly and Trauma Fund (GRAFT Foundation).

The donation is to give a second chance at a normal life to the underprivileged who face permanent disfiguration but have no money to undergo surgery to correct the situation.

PETROSOL Ghana has, for the past seven years, financially supported the GRAFT Foundation to transform many lives, mostly in the rural and peri-urban communities, through reconstructive surgery.

Presenting this year’s donation, the Head of Finance and Planning at PETROSOL Ghana, Lawrencia Himans, indicated that notwithstanding the current economic challenge and its adverse impact on the company’s operations, it was still committed to its partnership with the foundation to bring hope and relief to beneficiaries.

She said the company would support the foundation to continue with its excellent work of addressing the medical needs of sufferers of trauma from disasters, burns and road accidents, breast cancer, as well as treatment of children born with birth defects correctable by plastic surgery.

“It is important for everyone to have a second chance at life and living, and in recognition of the work that the GRAFT Foundation does, we at PETROSOL Ghana are committed to supporting you to continue this good work,” Ms Himans said.

GRAFT services

The Chief Executive Officer of the GRAFT Foundation, Dr Brainerd Anani, expressed profound appreciation for PETROSOL Ghana’s continuous support for the cause to bring hope and smiles to individuals, families and the society.

He said this year marked 10 years of transforming many lives, and that the support from PETROSOL over the years had significantly helped the foundation to come that far.

“This year, we mark 10 years of operations, and the foundation has come this far in impacting lives due to the significant support we receive from allies such as PETROSOL Ghana,” he said.

Background

The GRAFT Foundation is a non-profit making organisation which seeks to bring hope to the medically hopeless and poor in West Africa by providing free reconstructive plastic surgery to reinstate them into society.

It was founded by the Chairman, Dr Kwame Abrokwaa-Yankyera, a former Head of the Plastic Surgery and Burns Unit of the 37 Military Hospital, Accra

The foundation has, in the past nine years, changed over 2,500 lives through the Hope Project and ECOWAS Compassion outreaches.

The Hope Project has been held in all 16 regions in district and regional hospitals across the country.

The ECOWAS Compassion Outreach by the GRAFT Foundation has changed the lives of poor people with deformities in Cote d’Ivoire and Benin, with plans to extend the services to other West African countries.