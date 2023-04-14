Enyan Abaasa Chief honours 2 community members

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Apr - 14 - 2023 , 07:09

The Paramount Chief of the Enyan Abaasa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Kwamena Akonu, has honoured two distinguished personalities from the area at a ceremony.

The honourees, the Minority Leader in Parliament,Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and the Managing Director of the Agriculture Development Bank, Dr John Kofi Mensah, were appreciated and presented with gifts for their immense contribution towards the development of the area.

Osagyefo Akonu, who also doubles as the Vice-President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, said Dr Forson had worked meritoriously as member of Parliament for the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency to enhance the development of the area.

He indicated that Dr Forson’s immense contribution to national political discourse led to his elevation as the Minority Leader in Parliament, a position that brought honour to the area.

Osagyefo Akonu also explained that Dr Mensah had been a great source of inspiration to the people of the area, especially the youth.

He said the tremendous contribution of the two to the wellbeing and development of the area and its people was worthy of honour.

The chief further commended the two for helping many youth in the district to secure jobs.

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Kojo Mensah, who received the gifts on behalf of Dr Forson, thanked Osagyefo Akonu for the honour.

Dr Mensah expressed gratitude to Osagyefo Akonu and pledged his commitment to the development of the area.