Pastor Chris to host ReachOut World Extravaganza

GraphicOnline Apr - 21 - 2023 , 16:33

The Founder and President of Loveworld Inc, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is set to host ReachOut World Extravaganza, an event to scale up the spread of the Gospel to every part of the world.

The event which is set to take place on Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, 2023 online, reachoutworld.org, would also celebrate the love of Jesus and the evangelism work the church has done over the years through its Rhapsody of Realities book.

Speaking at his periodic teaching program titled: YourLoveworld recently, Pastor Chris stated that the work of evangelism should be intensified.

“From one generation to another, the work of world evangelization has been passed on uncompleted, but for the first time in history, we have the chance to take the gospel to the whole world. This is the first time that the Church has had such an extraordinary opportunity to finish this work which was started long ago by the Lord Jesus Christ himself and commissioned to His Apostles, and now to us through the generations.

“For the first time, the Gospel of Jesus is being preached in all the world's known languages through Rhapsody of Realities. The blind and deaf are not left out; everyone has an opportunity. This is why we’ve organized Reachout World Extravaganza so you get to know what we are doing and how you can be a part of it. This is the most significant opportunity the Church has had in about 2000 years, and we can't miss or blow it. We must finish the work,’ he said.

Furthermore, he disclosed that there was Rhapsody for Children and teenagers, and for those who were visually impaired, there was a Braille version, which was also available in hundreds of languages.

Rhapsody of Realities

Rhapsody of Realities is a daily devotional that contains teachings and messages from the Bible. It helps readers grow spiritually in their walk as Christians. It also has a one-year and two-year Bible study plan to help them read the Bible cover to cover in one calendar year.

It is currently translated into 7,858 languages; the result of a 22-year-old project with many challenges which made it an uphill task.