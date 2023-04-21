Lord Commey denies involvement after he was named among individuals in govt who support galamsey

GraphicOnline Apr - 21 - 2023 , 16:26

The Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey, has denied allegations of supporting or engaging in illegal mining as contained in a 37-page report submitted to the Chief of Staff by the former Minister for Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

The report, which detailed the work of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (ICIM), cited Commey as one of the appointees in the Jubilee House that was supporting or engaging in illegal mining.

In response, Commey stated that he had never engaged in or supported illegal mining and had never communicated with anyone to seek favor in relation to engaging in illegal mining.

He challenged Frimpong Boateng to provide evidence of his claims or face legal action to protect his reputation.

Frimpong Boateng's report highlighted the need for increased efforts in the fight against illegal mining, also known as "galamsey," which has caused significant environmental damage in Ghana.

The report called for more inter-agency collaboration and proposed the establishment of a national task force to coordinate the government's efforts.

Illegal mining has been a major challenge for the Ghanaian government, with several initiatives and policies being put in place to tackle the issue.

The ICIM was established in 2017 to oversee the implementation of the government's plan to combat illegal mining.

Read Lord Commey's statement below;

RE: REPORT ON THE WORK OF THE IMCIM SO FAR AND THE WAY FORWARD

My attention has been drawn to a 37-page report purported to have been written by the former Minister for Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng who was Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (ICIM).

The report said to have been submitted to the Chief of Staff (CoS) cites me as an example of persons supporting or engaging in illegal mining.

“There are appointees in the Jubilee House that are doing or supporting illegal mining or interfering with the fight against the menace. Examples are Lord Commey, Charles Nii Teiko, and Frank Asiedu Bekoe (Protozoa),”

For purposes of setting the records straight, I wish to state without shred of doubt that I have never engaged in or supported illegal mining as contained in the said report.

There is no point prior, during and after the appointment of the said Minister have I called, text or even assigned anyone to seek favour in respect of engaging in illegal mining to warrant his unsubstantiated allegations against me.

I therefore challenge him to prove beyond reasonable doubts claims I was either promoting or engaging in illegal mining or I would use available legal means to protect my hardwon reputation.

Until proven otherwise, I would urge all to treat the claims of Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng with the contempt they deserve.

God Bless our homeland Ghana

Lord Commey

Director of Operations at the Presidency