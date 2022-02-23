Pass Surveying Council Bill to improve standards: Surveyors appeal to govt

The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) has appealed to the government to expedite the passage of the Surveying Council Bill intended to improve standards in the sector.
It said the intended law would regulate activities of members and non-members, and protect the surveying business and its integrity while providing the government and the public with value-for-money services.
At a news briefing and launch of the institution’s 17th annual Surveyors’ Week celebration and the opening of its 53rd Annual General Meeting in Accra last Monday, the President of the institution, Dr John Amaglo, said regulation would help to curb malpractices in the sector.
The week-long commemoration has been dubbed: “Emerging global technologies: implication for surveying practice in Ghana”.
“We have been shouting at the top of our voices for the nation to support us to ensure that land issues do not hinder development. To achieve this, we wish to appeal to government to expedite the process that will lead to the passage of the Surveying Council Bill to regulate the surveying practice.
“Ensure that non-surveyors do not provide technical advice on land and land administration matters. Ignoring this will always lead to chaos.
Only professional quantity surveyors should prepare and monitor all project budgets in this country, especially public projects,” Dr Amaglo said.
He said many people, including foreigners, had joined the business, but were not registered with the institution, and were engaging in malpractices that were against the policies of the institution.
53 years
“As a professional institution, our doors are always open, and we stand in readiness to offer our services to the government when necessary.
It is important to note that as an institution, we have undertaken value-for-money assignments and audits for a number of projects undertaken by the government.
“Notable among these are the SSNIT Borteyman Housing (under the Affordable Housing Project); Judicial Service of Ghana (which resulted in a land swap leading to the provision of quality residential development for judges in Accra); Ghana Police Service (land swap, which has resulted in the provision of about 502 apartments with a school and a clinic); Ministry of Education (land swap leading to the provision of over 52 apartments for senior staff); Ministry of Roads and Highways (Sinohydro projects — various road projects across Ghana), and we just submitted the final report on the construction audit of the controversial Seglemi Housing Project,” he said.
Aim
Dr Amaglo said the 2022 Surveyors' Week intended to provide professionals and organisations with the opportunity to step back, evaluate and discuss the various revolutionary changes that digitalisation had brought and the implication on the practice of surveying in Ghana.
He said the emerging global technologies had brought about enhanced service delivery in the profession.
He said emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, new materials and quantum computing were all set to either provide unparalleled opportunities for growth and evolution or disrupt the work of professional surveyors entirely.
