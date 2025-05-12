Next article: Railway workers declare strike over seven months of unpaid salaries

Previous article: US court reduces $18m defamation award against Kennedy Agyapong to $500

Featured

Parliament resumes sitting on May 27

Graphic.com.gh May - 12 - 2025 , 16:04 1 minute read

Parliament will resume sitting on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, for the second meeting of the first session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The announcement was made by the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in a formal notice issued in accordance with Order 58 of the Standing Orders of the House.

According to the notice, proceedings will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Parliament House in Accra.

The statement, dated May 12, 2025, was issued from the Office of the Speaker.

It indicated that the House is expected to continue with the business left unfinished from the previous meeting.

This includes the consideration of bills, committee reports, and other matters laid before the House.