Papa Nii donates to Nsawam Prison

Ghanaian actor and media personality, Henry Harding, popularly known as Pattington Papa Nii Papafio (The Papacy), has presented items worth GH¢11,000 to the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.
The items, including 40 boxes of washing and bathing soap, 100 boxes of bottled water, 200 bags of sachet water, 1,000 pieces of Fan Yogo, 100 packets of toilet rolls and many others, are for both male and female inmates of the prison.
Presenting the items, the celebrated actor said he was touched by the plight of his unfortunate brothers and sisters who had found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
He said as a Christian, the Bible enjoined him to care for the needy, the less privileged and especially those in prison.
According to Papa Nii, the donation formed part of a series of donations he and his friends were embarking on to support the needy and shape society.
The Deputy Director in charge of Prisons, Rev. Father Martin Padi, who received the items, thanked Papa Nii for showing love to the inmates.
He urged other actors, benevolent societies and non-governmental organisations to go to the aid of the Prisons Service because the government alone could not bear the burden of adequately catering for the inmates of the prisons.
Rev. Father Padi assured the benefactor that the items would be shared to the inmates accordingly.