Our roads need immediate reconstruction - Kafodzidzi, Komenda residents cry out to government

Residents of Kafodzidzi in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality have called for the rehabilitation of the road leading to the community.
The residents said the road, which is in a deplorable state, affected the movement of people and particularly farm produce to markets for sale.
Taxi drivers who ply the bumpy dusty road take GH¢3.50 from the Aburansa junction to the Kafodzidzi community.
The about 15 minutes’ drive could take less time if the road was in good shape, they maintain.
According to the residents, the road was constructed more than 20 years ago but has deteriorated to its present state due to the lack of maintenance.
Few sections of the road have been tarred and gives the commuter an idea of what the road used to be.
Mr Robert Ekow Dadzie, a driver in the community, said drivers operated at a loss due to the very poor state of the road.
"We work hard only to give the money to mechanics.
Our cars develop faults all the time,” he lamented.
Reiterating that the situation was affecting their work adversely, he added that "some vehicles easily breaks on the road."
Transporting sick
Mr Dadzie said transporting the sick was a difficult task for drivers.
"Pregnant women in labour use this same road and it is terrible," he said.
A resident of Kafodzidzi, Mr Eric Owusu, also said the situation was worrying.
“People here are farmers and fishermen who have to sell their produce in the market but commuting with goods is hectic,” he told the Daily Graphic.
Another resident of the community, Ms Gladys Maison, said the state of the road was a worry and called on the government to rehabilitate it.
“With its beautiful landscape and coastline, Kafodzidzi can attract many tourists and possibly investors in the hotel and hospitality sector, but the poor nature of the road has become a complete turn-off,” she said.
Komenda Junction to Komenda
Another road in the municipality to komenda which residents have called on the government to give it immediate attention is the Komenda junction to Komenda road.
The residents say their several pleas for the road to be reconstructed have fallen on deaf ears, in spite of the many promises from politicians.