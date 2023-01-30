Otumfuo’s image for stamp: Ghana Post expresses gratitude

The board and management of Ghana Post have expressed gratitude to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for allowing the company to produce commemorative postage stamps with his image to be distributed across the world as permitted by the philatelic tenets of the universal postal union.
The gesture of appreciation was expressed during a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at his palace in Manhyia, Kumasi.
The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, briefed Otumfuo about the wind of change blowing in Ghana Post. Among the major projects he spoke about was the launch of Scuttle Parcel Box Service, a new tracking app to be launched to boost delivery efficiency, a Ghana Post digital bank and many other innovations schemes to make Ghana Post competitive again.
Scuttle Parcel Box Service
Some months ago, Ghana Post launched the Scuttle Parcel Box Service. They are receptacles that is mounted at the frontage of a customer’s premises and can be used to receive parcels, newspapers and magazines, e-commerce items, food and other essential delivery items.
The service is positioned as an alternative solution for customers to manage their online shopping deliveries and dispatches. It could also be seen as an extension of a customer’s traditional Post Box which can be linked to mails and parcels to be delivered directly from the Post Office.
Delivery App
Ghana Post’s nationwide coverage makes it the courier service of choice for a large population of the business community in Ghana, as well as individuals. The company seeks to solve delivery challenges and expand its delivery boundaries with the implementation of a new best-in-class delivery app.
This will help the business reach a wider audience while deepening its delivery efficiency through route optimisation for multiple deliveries and management of on-demand delivery requests. Customers will be able to track dispatches in real time, settle bills through a multiple payment gateway, receive real-time updates through sms alerts throughout the order delivery cycle.
The app will also give customers, the opportunity to make direct complaints about transactions.
Ghana Post Digital Bank
Ghana Post through a strategic partnership is working to establish and operate a digital banking infrastructure, designed to offer cutting-edge online and digital banking services across the country with the aim of deepening financial inclusion through e-commerce in Ghana.
It can be recounted that Ghana Post was the pioneer in the provision of digital financial service (DFS) through its instant money transfer (IMT) but somehow lost the plot to mobile telephony companies through the adoption of mobile money services.
Ghana Post, in partnership with some major banks in Ghana, is currently offering banking services at selected post offices.
Otumfuo congratulated the board and management on the good work they have started and pledged support for the new management. He also advised the board to unite to support the managing director to execute his mandate.