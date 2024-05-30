Featured

Oti Region: Husband inflicts cutlass wounds on pregnant wife

GNA May - 30 - 2024 , 06:33

Madam Mesuna Adiza, who is seven months pregnant, is battling for her life after her husband inflicted cutlass wounds on her in Banda, in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region.

The victim was rushed to the emergency ward of Banda Health Centre for medical treatment.

Mr. Ibrahim Anas, the suspect, has been apprehended and handed over to the police for further investigations.

Mr. John Mpoebi Nteleye, the Assembly Member of Donwieso West Electoral Area, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), noting that the cause of the attack is yet to be determined.

The Assembly Member explained that the victim sustained multiple deep cuts on her forehead, hands, mouth, shoulder, and stomach.

Mr. Godfred Atsu Kpodo, Physician Assistant at the Banda Health Centre, told the GNA that the victim was responding to treatment after sustaining multiple machete wounds.

The police have not yet provided any additional information on the incident.