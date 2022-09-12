OSP reviews directive to Customs to halt auction sales

The Office of the Special Prosecutor says the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) may commence auction sales of vehicles and other goods from Monday, September 12, 2022.
The OSP is investigating suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division between July 1, 2016 and August 15, 2022.
On August 19, 2022, the Special Prosecutor directed the Commissioner of Customs Division to halt and discontinue all auction sales in aid of facilitating investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods between July 1, 2016 and August 15, 2022.
A statement dated September 12, 2022 and issued by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng said the directive has been reviewed:
"The Customs Division may commence auction sales of vehicles and other goods from Monday 12 September 2022.
"The auction sales should be conducted strictly in accordance with legal requirements, especially the provisions of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891).
"The Customs Division should cooperate and work closely with authorised officers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor in respect of the investigation
and the conduct of auction sales.
"The Office of the Special Prosecutor reminds all officers of the Customs Division and prospective bidders at the subsequent auctions that the investigation is still active and ongoing."