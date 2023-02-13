Old students construct water system for Wenchi Senior High

The acute shortage of water that has confronted students and staff of the Wenchi Methodist Senior High School in the Bono Region since its inception has now become a problem of the past.
This follows the construction of a water system by the 1977-year group of the school.
The water system, constructed at the cost of over GH¢40,000, is capable of producing a total of 40,000 gallons of water per day to serve the over 2,000 students and staff.
It was a sweet homecoming for members of the 1977 and other year groups, including the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Most Reverend Professor Paul Boafo, when they gathered to hand over the project.
Inadequate water supply
Speaking at the inauguration, Rev. Prof. Boafo said the group selected the water project because of the lack of water in the school.
According to him, water shortage had remained a huge challenge to the school since its establishment.
Most Rev. Prof. Boafo said the group still remembered the hardship they went through during their stay in the school, explaining that on some occasions, students, especially fresh students, had to abandon classes to go in search of water to supply the school kitchen.
“Sometimes, classes were stopped for students to go to the Wenchi township to fetch water for the school kitchen and our seniors,” he recalled.
Most Rev. Prof. Boafo expressed the hope that the provision of the water system, which was the best gift for the school, would help the current students to concentrate on their studies.
He said the donation was out of love and appreciation for what the school had done for the group and called on other year groups to join hands to help tackle the challenges facing the school.
Challenges
The Headmaster of the School, Very Rev. Twumasi Ampofo, thanked the group for identifying and solving one of the major critical problems of the school.
He explained that as a human institution, the school was confronted with several challenges and mentioned inadequate security and the lack of infrastructure, among others.
Rev. Ampofo said on some occasions, some people from the community came to the school to cause disturbances, which disrupted teaching and learning.
He said there were several projects that had been abandoned in the bush, explaining that while some of the contractors had returned to site, others had not shown up for years.
He, therefore, appealed to the government to impress upon the contractors to speed up work and ensure that those who had totally abandoned their projects returned to site.
Advice
For his part, the Krontihene of Koase, Nana Bernard Atta Afena, who is also a past student, advised the staff and students to create cordial relationship with the host community in order to open new opportunities for the school.
He appealed to the public, particularly other year groups of the school, to give back to the school when the need arose.