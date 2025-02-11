Featured

‘Okada’ legalisation process begins

Timothy Ngnenbe Feb - 11 - 2025 , 12:38 4 minutes read

The Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has directed the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to commence the process for the registration and licensing of motorbikes for commercial use in the country with immediate effect.

He said the legalisation of motorbikes for commercial use would ensure that motorbike riders strictly adhered to road safety regulations to help reduce motorbike-related crashes and deaths.

Mr Nikpe, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Saboba, said legalising the use of motorbikes for commercial purposes, known locally as Okada, would help to reduce indiscipline on the roads.

He gave the directive on his first day at work, which saw him pay a working visit to the DVLA and other agencies under the transport ministry.

Context

In 2012, Parliament passed the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I 2180) to sanitise road transport in the country. Regulations 128 (1), (2) and (3) of L. I 2180 prohibit the use of motorbikes or tricycles for commercial purposes.

Specifically, Regulation 128 (1) of LI 2180 states that the “Licensing Authority shall not register a motorcycle to carry a fare-paying passenger.”

Section 128 (2) also states that a “person shall not permit a motorcycle or tricycle which that person exercises control to be used for commercial purpose, except for courier and delivery services”. Additionally, Section 128 (3) stipulates that “a person shall not ride on a motorcycle or tricycle as a paying passenger.”

Although this law exists, it has not been strictly enforced, a development that gave a field day for unregulated commercial use of motorbikes, popularly called Okada.

In the lead-up to the 2024 elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made a manifesto promise to legalise okada in the country.

Such a move would require the review of LI 2180 to accommodate motorbikes for commercial use.

Commitment

In an interview with some journalists after a closed-door meeting with the top management of DVLA, Mr Nikpe said he had asked the authority to start working on the registration and licensing of motorbikes and motorbike riders as a matter of urgency.

“We are committed to seeing to it that there is a revision of the law to allow the okada riders to operate commercially. It is on that line that I came to sit with the DVLA management so that we see how we work towards achieving that campaign promise”.

“We want to ensure that our brothers who are in the okada business will have their own licences and be well trained to be able to transport passengers on our roads,” Mr Nikpe said.

The Transport Minister said it was expected that significant progress would be made for the legalisation of okada by the end of the first quarter of this year.

Improved service

Mr Nikpe also urged the DVLA to work more to consolidate the gains that had been made in the past years in terms of service delivery so that the public would get value for money.

He stressed the need for steps to be taken to rid the system of middlemen, known in the local parlance as “goro boys.”

“We want to ensure that we do not have any connecting persons within DVLA; but that we should have technology to improve upon service to the people,” he stressed.

Staff welfare

During a durbar of workers under the Transport Ministry the same day, the minister assured workers of settling five months unpaid salaries of staff of the then Ministry of Railway Development, now under the Transport Ministry.

He said the action formed part of his overall plan to tackle worker welfare, streamline promotional challenges and general working conditions of staff.

Mr Nikpe said there was a correlation between good working conditions and delivery "and that will be my focus."

He told the staff that he could only achieve much if workers were well-conditioned and appreciated the task ahead "knowing that this is the only Ghana we have."

Decongestion

As one of the steps to make the roads safer and more robust, the minister said he intended to decongest the sector by enhancing the rails, air transport and ports to ease the pressure on the roads.

He said once the 15 agencies were fully operationalised and fit for purpose, there would be less pressure on the roads to facilitate businesses and reduce travel time.

"This calls for proper coordination with all the 15 agencies, to avoid overlaps and duplication of responsibilities.

"We need a transport sector that befits the people of Ghana. We must put aside party politics and work hard to build the Ghana that we want," he said.

Among the agencies that the minister toured to have a first-hand assessment of work was Road Safety.