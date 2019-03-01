Ofosu Ampofo reports to police today

Hordes of journalists who thronged the Police Headquarters yesterday to feed on the invitation of the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, to the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were left disappointed, as he failed to turn up.
The police, in a statement issued last Wednesday afternoon, had said they had extended an invitation to Mr Ofosu-Ampofo to assist with investigations into a leaked audio recording with comments purported to have been made by him.
The recording was circulated on various media platforms, including social and traditional media.
By 8 a.m. yesterday, journalists and press photographers had taken positions at the Police Headquarters, eager to capture Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s arrival and the ensuing proceedings.
But it turned out to be a no-show.
After long hours of waiting, some of the media practitioners were seen dozing off.
Operation vehicles of the Formed Police Unit ( FPU), including water tankers, were seen positioned at vantage points, with policemen in full gear ready for operation duties at the entrance of the CID Headquarters.
Lawyers explain
Lawyers for the NDC Chairman explained that no official invitation had been extended to their client.
According to them, the letter only got to him yesterday and, following from that, they would lead the chairman to the CID Headquarters today.
Invited or not invited?
The Daily Graphic gathered from a source that Mr Ofosu Ampofo was not officially invited by the police.
According to the source, the said invitation was only found on social media and not extended to the man personally.
Other pieces of information had it that the NDC Chairman was with other leading figures of the party at the one-week requiem mass for a former leading member of the party, Mr Lee Ocran.
Police react
However, sources close to the CID indicated that the police had sent an invitation letter to Mr Ampofo’s house but the private security officer at the entrance refused to take it.
The police later took the letter to the NDC head office but Mr Ampofo was not available to receive it.
Arrival of legal team
About 2:30 p.m. yesterday two members of the NDC legal team, Mr Victor Kwadzoga Adawudu and Mr Abraham Amaliba, arrived at the CID Headquarters to meet some top police officers.
Details of the meeting were not known.