Nursing and Midwifery Council board inaugurated

The Ministry of Health has inaugurated an 11-member governing board for the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) of Ghana with the mandate to secure public interest and the highest standards of training and practice of nursing and midwifery in the country.
The board, which has Reverend Veronica Mina Darko as the chairperson, was tasked to oversee the regulation of education, training and practice of nursing and midwifery in order to boost the confidence of the public in the profession.
Board members
The members of the board are Mr Felix Nyante, Dr Kwaku Asante-Krobea, Mrs Netta Gordon Ackon, Dr Otchere Addai-Mensah and Ms Monica Afia Nkrumah.
The rest are Mrs Elfreda Amy Dankyi, Mrs Tina Gifty Mensah, Colonel Emelia Duah, Dr Francis Boateng Agyenim and Mr Andrews Kwasi Gyabaah.
At a brief ceremony to inaugurate the board in Accra yesterday, a Deputy Minister of Health, Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, said the board members were selected based on their professional pedigree, wealth of experience and strong network.
Therefore, he said, they needed to help run the council to the best of their ability to achieve the desired results.
“The current government has a vision to move the country beyond aid. This will require prudent management of resource, accountability to the funding sources and the provision of effective oversight and strategic advice to the management team of the council,” he stated.
“Restoring lost glory”
Rev. Darko acknowledged that there was negative public perception about the nursing and midwifery profession, hence the need for the council to work hard to change that image.
“As individuals who seek medical care at one time or the other, we can attest to the fact that the current standards of practice are not the best,” she stated and gave an assurance that the board members would bring their experiences and expertise to bear in their performances to ensure that the profession regained it past glory.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana