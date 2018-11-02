'I do not accept bribes' - a Koforidua judge's notice on board

A High Court judge in the Eastern Regional Capital of Koforidua has sent a strong signal to litigants and accused persons not to make any overtures aimed at bribing her
.
Mrs Justice Gifty Dekyem presides over the Koforidua High Court 3.
The notice read:
"To whom it may concern.
"Please take note that:
“1. I do not accept bribes and gifts.
"Do not give them out.
“2. You do not need to "see me" to get justice.
“Do not approach me directly or indirectly in that regard.”
“Thank you, Justice Gifty Dekyem (Mrs).”