'I do not accept bribes' - a Koforidua judge's notice on board

BY: Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson

A High Court judge in the Eastern Regional Capital of Koforidua has sent a strong signal to litigants and accused persons not to make any overtures aimed at bribing her.

In a curious notice posted on the notice board of the Koforidua High Court, the judge, Mrs Justice Gifty Dekyem gave the warning on what appears to be directed at a party to a suit, not to even attempt to bribe her.

Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana

Mrs Justice Gifty Dekyem presides over the Koforidua High Court 3.

The notice read:

"To whom it may concern.


Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana

"Please take note that:

“1. I do not accept bribes and gifts.

"Do not give them out.

for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana

“2. You do not need to "see me" to get justice.

“Do not approach me directly or indirectly in that regard.”

“Thank you, Justice Gifty Dekyem (Mrs).”