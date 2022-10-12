NSS releases 2022/2023 postings; Personnel can print appointment letters from October 17, 2022

The National Service Secretariat has released the 2022/2023 national service postings.
Below is a copy of the press release by the NSS
PRESS RELEASE
NSS RELEASES POSTINGS FOR 2022/2023 SERVICE YEAR
- Today, OCTOBER 12, 2022, the Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has released the postings of a total of ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTEEN THOUSAND, TWO HUNDRED AND FORTY (115,240) prospective national service personnel who enrolled to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2022/2023 service year.
- The prospective service personnel include the year 2022 eligible Ghanaian graduates from accredited tertiary institutions in the country, defaulters who submitted their applications for postings, and private registrants.
- Prospective national service personnel should log onto the Scheme's website at http://www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements.
- Printing of appointment letters by service personnel and endorsements by respective user agencies can only be done from Monday, October 17, 2022 However, validation and registration at all regional centres across the country would begin on Monday, October 24, 2022, and continue bill FRIDAY, December 30, 2022, to accommodate prospective service personnel who are yet to complete their academic programmes.
- To minimize excessive crowding at the validation centres, all national service personnel must schedule appointments online and visit the validation centres on the scheduled date and time for validation with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol
- The Management further directs all prospective service personnel who have been duly posted, accepted by their user agencies, and validated by the NSS, to begin their national service on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
- All national service personnel who have been deployed are hereby entreated to accept their postings as part of their divic obligations and contributions to national development.
- The Management extends its best wishes to you all.
Thank you.
SIGNED.
HON. OSEI ASSIBEY ANTWI EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NSS