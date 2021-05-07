No COVID-19 infections recorded among prison inmates - Bawumia

About 3,297 prison officers and inmates with underlining health conditions have so far been vaccinated in prisons in Accra, Greater Kumasi, Northern and Western regions, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed.
They include 2,161 officers and 1,136 prison inmates.
Dr Bawumia who was addressing the graduation of the intake 28 of the officer cadets of the Ghana Prisons Service in Accra today (May 7, 2021) said it was gratifying that as of today (May 7, 2021) none of the inmates that were in custody before the onset of the COVID-19 had contracted the disease.
He described the feat as remarkable and expressed appreciation to all the agencies of the criminal justice system for collaborating to ensure the prisions were fully protected from the menace of the disease.
More to follow...