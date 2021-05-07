NGO wants law on illegal mining to bite

The government must be bold this time to let the law bite in the second attempt to raise the stakes on illegal mining (galamsey).
The Friends of Rivers and Water Bodies, an environmental not-for-profit organisation, said deploying soldiers to clear illegal miners from the rivers and forest reserves would not achieve full benefits if the main actors were let off the hook.
Speaking to the Daily Graphic in Accra last Wednesday, the President of the organisation, Nana Dwomoh Sarpong, commended the government for the second move to rid the country of the illegal activities but said more needed to be done with respect to sanctions to serve as a deterrent to others.
The call by the organisation comes hard on the heels of the arrest of some 14 persons who claim to be national security operatives for illegally mining gold in the Atewa forest reserve.
He said the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, had started very well with his work at the ministry and expressed the hope that he would keep the momentum.
Too much devastation
Nana Sarpong said it was important for the country’s water resources to be kept away from destruction.
Describing the devastation caused water bodies and the ecosystem by illegal miners as “unimaginable”, the NGO president said posterity would not forgive the leaders of today if nothing was done to arrest the canker of galamsey.
“Galamsey is the worst thing that will happen to the country,” he stated.
He queried: “You are destroying our water resources, you are destroying our forest reserves, and you think you will have a country to live in?”
Complicity
Nana Sarpong said being bold in the galamsey fight meant that even if persons in high positions were found complicit, they would not be spared.
“People should be held responsible. We cannot allow the status quo to prevail,” he said.
“Besides, any foreigner who is arrested must be made to face the full rigours of the law.
“In the past, the authorities played it so soft on the illegal operators, so this time we want to see real action of not just burning excavators and other mining equipment, but also taking the culprits to court to be dealt with by the law,” Nana Sarpong added.
He also expressed the hope that once suspects were arraigned before court, the courts would not deal with them leniently.
Tough battle
Nana Sarpong said the battle to rid the county of galamsey was going to be a tough one which demanded all hands on deck.
He said it was the action and inaction of all that had brought the country to this stage.
“That is why Ghanaians must pay heed to the clarion call by the President to join hands with the government to fight this battle.
“To politicians, be informed that whether you are in power or outside power, all must know that you are either the problem or the solution,” he said.