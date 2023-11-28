NMC initiates processes to suspend operations of Onua TV and Onua FM

Graphic.com.gh Nov - 28 - 2023 , 17:57

The National Media Commission (NMC) has initiated processes aimed at suspending the frequency authorisations of Onua TV and Onua FM.

The move according to the NMC follows what it describes as "persistently dangerous broadcast" by Onua TV and Onua FM, owned by Media General.

Related: NMC issues final warning to Onua FM/TV and Captain Smart over inciteful broadcast

Graphic Online has gathered the NMC has written to some institutional partners serving notice of the processes it has initiated towards the suspension of the frequency of Onua TV and Onua FM.

The notice from the NMC to one institutional partner based on what Graphic Online has gathered states, "we believe our intervention to save the nation may have implications for your members and their clients who deal with the two stations. We therefore deem it necessary to inform you of our action to enable you advise the advertising community accordingly."

"Our action is in line with our Memorandum of Cooperation agreed upon by stakeholders of the media industry including the Advertising Association of Ghana in April 2021 at Alisa Hotel and executed on June 15, 2021. We have attached correspondence relating to the matter for your records," it added.

Background

The NMC in a statement dated November 14, 2023 issued a final warning to Onua FM, Onua TV and one of the station's presenters, Captain Smart over the said inciteful broadcast.

The NMC indicated that Onua had carried a broadcast in which Captain Smart directly insulted the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and other Commanders of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) by describing them as “beasts.”

Last week, November 24, the NMC in another statement announced that it had extended the final warning after which the commission said it may act without any further reference to Media General, owners of Onua FM and Onua TV.

The extension of the deadline followed a response Onua FM/TV sent to the NMC in a letter dated November 20, 2023,

Read also: Inciteful broadcast: Commission has power “to take all appropriate measures” against Onua FM,TV - NMC

Captain Smart had claimed that the military officers embezzle monies meant for soldiers on peace keeping operations but offered no evidence to back his claims, the NMC stated.

"This was as dangerous as it was unprofessional," the commission added.

The commission in its letter made reference to a similar incident in 2022 where in a letter dated December 8, 2022, it drew the attention of Onua TV/FM to the use of the station to promote violence against the state and the management’s lack of capacity to address same.

The NMC said it was of concern that the behaviour persists after attention was drawn to it and the management was not instituting any measures for any internal gatekeeping to help prevent re-occurence.