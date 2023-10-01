NIB MD gives Adongo 48 hours to apologise over “Zoom-management of NIB” comment

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Oct - 01 - 2023 , 10:23

The Managing Director of National Investment Bank (NIB), Samuel Sarpong, has given the Deputy Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Isaac Adongo, 48 hours to retract and apologise over certain comments he made against him or face legal consequences.

Mr Adongo, in a recent interview with Joy FM on a proposal by the government to merge NIB and ADB, alleged that Mr Sarpong “sat in Canada and zoom-managed NIB for almost a year.”

In a letter to Mr Adongo, Mr Sarpong’s lawyers said the statements by the MP were totally false and had no basis.

“It is our reasoned opinion that your statements are misleading, malicious, scandalous, demeaning and without any truth. The statement you made on Top Story, which was subsequently published on myjoyonline.com sought to portray the malicious narrative that our client was responsible for the financial troubles and mismanagement of the bank (NIB)”

"It is our view that your statements were made with the sole aim of tarnishing the image of our client without considering the damage it places on him in the international business and finance community,” the letter added.

Retraction and apology

Mr Sarpong, through his lawyers, is therefore seeking a retraction and apology from Mr Adongo within 48 hours to him (Mr Sarpong) and the staff and management of NIB.

“Be advised that our client intends to exercise his full rights under the law, should you fail, refuse and/or neglect to act or perform as requested,” the letter added.