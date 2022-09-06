NIA confirms renewed En 'Aisha' Huang's Ghana Card is authentic

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has confirmed that the "NON-CITIZEN IDENTITY CARD" (Ghana Card) in possession of the Chinese galamsey queen, En "Aisha" Huang is authentic.
According to the NIA, she first applied for the "NON-CITIZEN IDENTITY CARD" on February 26, 2014.
She subsequently did two more renewals on August 31, 2016 and January 8, 2018, using the same details and Chinese passport number G39575625 with the name En Huang.
On August 25, 2022, she visited an NIA Registration centre in Tamale in the Northern Region renewed that "Non-Citizen Ghana Card".
But that according to the NIA, was not without an incident.
more to follow...