New show "My Ghana Your Ghana" set to premiere on GraphicOnline

Graphic Online Mar - 06 - 2024 , 11:58

A captivating new social media show titled "My Ghana Your Ghana" is set to premiere on March 6, 2024, at 12 Midday.

Hosted by the dynamic duo of Dede Amanor-Wilks and Ruby Ofori, the show promises to offer viewers a unique and insightful perspective on various aspects of Ghanaian life and culture.

"My Ghana Your Ghana" is poised to become a weekly highlight for audiences eager to delve deeper into the rich tapestry of Ghana's heritage, traditions, and contemporary issues. With its engaging hosts and diverse content, the show aims to celebrate the beauty and diversity of Ghana while also sparking meaningful conversations about its past, present, and future.

Viewers can expect a wide range of topics to be covered, including Ghanaian cuisine, fashion, music, art, history, and much more. Each episode will feature special guests, expert interviews, and on-location segments to provide viewers with an immersive and entertaining experience.

"My Ghana Your Ghana" promises to offer a fresh perspective on what it means to be Ghanaian in today's world. Their unique blend of charisma, wit, and insight ensures that viewers will be both informed and entertained.

As the premiere approaches, anticipation is building among viewers eager to tune in to this exciting new show. Whether you're a proud Ghanaian or simply interested in learning more about the vibrant culture of Ghana, "My Ghana Your Ghana" is sure to be a must-watch event on social media platforms.