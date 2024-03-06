John Mahama extols wife Lordina on her birthday

Kweku Zurek Mar - 06 - 2024 , 10:24

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has taken to his official Facebook page to mark the birthday of his wife, Lordina Mahama.

In a heartfelt message shared on March 6, Mr. Mahama expressed his admiration and appreciation for his wife, describing her as an extraordinary woman and a source of guidance in his life.

"It is your special day. The children and I celebrate the incredible woman that you are. Your love, wisdom, and grace have been a guiding light in my life, and I am truly grateful to have you by my side," the post read.

Mahama extended his wishes for his wife to experience the same level of love and joy that she brings to others, expressing his anticipation of sharing many more years and milestones together.

"Today, I hope you feel all the love and joy that you bring into the world reflected back to you. May this year be filled with happiness, good health, and all the wonderful things you deserve.

"I look forward to many more years of making memories and celebrating milestones together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife and partner a man could ask for," the post concluded.