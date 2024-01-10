New Sampa Chief Justice Emmanuel Ankamah introduced to Bono Regional Coordinating Council

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Jan - 10 - 2024 , 13:03

Court of Appeal judge, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah has officially been introduced to the Bono Regional Coordinating Council as the new Paramount Chief of the Sampa Traditional Area.

Justice Emmanuel Ankamah was installed in December and he has since swore the Oath of Allegiance to Asanteman.



A letter from the Asanteman Council dated January 5, 2024 and signed by the Secretary to the council, Kwame Adusei Agyemang said the new Paramount Chief, who assumed the stool name Nana Samgba Gyafla Il, on Monday, December 18, 2023 swore the Oath of allegiance to the Asantehene in accordance with Asante customs, practices and usage before the Asanteman Council.

“It is imperative that Sampa Traditional Area is part of the Asanteman Council and thus bounded by the latter's traditions and customs,” it said.

“Therefore, any person not having sworn his oath of allegiance before the Asantehene and the Asanteman Council in respect of a Paramount Stool part of Asanteman cannot be properly so called a chief,” the letter explained.

It further stressed that Article 277 of the 1992 constitution and section 57 of the Chleftaincy Act 759 stipulated that a Chief was one halling from the appropriate lineage or family, has been validly nominated, elected or selected and enstooled, enskinned or installed as a chief in accordance with the relevant customary law and usage.

Therefore, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah has complied with all requirements in accordance with the relevant customs and traditions of Asanteman and hence the confirmation of his status as the Paramount Chief of the Sampa Traditional Area.

“I am therefore again directed to bring this to your attention and notice, and request your collaboration, cooperation and/or assistance in whatever endeavor he may require,” the letter signed by the council’s Secretary, Kwame Adusei Agyemang, said.

