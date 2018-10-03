New Judicial Secretary Cynthia P. A. Addo takes office

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
New Judicial Secretary Cynthia P. A. Addo (Left) in a pose of Chief Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo
New Judicial Secretary Cynthia P. A. Addo (Left) in a pose of Chief Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo

A new Judicial Secretary, Ms Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo has been sworn into office by the Chief Justice.

She is taking over from Justice Alex Berchie Poku-Acheampong who is assuming a new duty on the Court of Appeal Bench on October 8, 2018.

The Chief Justice, Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo on Tuesday afternoon swore-in Ms Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo as the new Judicial Secretary.

Ms. Addo's appointment takes immediate effect.


A press statement issued by Grace Tagoe, Director of Communications at the Judicial Service said Ms Addo is a lawyer with 29 years of diverse post qualification experience.

“She is a highly skilled professional known for creativity, exceptional organizational ability, resourcefulness, innovation, proven financial management skills and timely completion of major projects and assignments,” the statement said.

She holds an LL B (Hons) and a Masters Degree in Law (LL.M with merit) from the University of London.

Ms. Addo is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, the Bar of England and Wales and the International Bar Association, having been called to the Bar of England in 1989 as a member of Lincoln Inn and the Ghana Bar in 1997.

She joins the Judicial Service from the Ghana Export Import Bank (Ghana EXIM Bank) where she was the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Administration, the statement explained.

“It is our expectation that the Ms. Addo will be given all the cooperation and support by the people of Ghana that will enable her to carry out her functions as Judicial Secretary effectively and efficiently.

“By her appointment, Ms. Addo becomes the 16th Judicial Secretary since the First,” it added.