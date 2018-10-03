New Judicial Secretary Cynthia P. A. Addo takes office

A new Judicial Secretary, Ms Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo has been sworn into office by the Chief Justice
.
The Chief Justice, Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo on Tuesday afternoon swore-in
Ms. Addo's appointment takes immediate effect.
A press statement issued by Grace Tagoe, Director of Communications at the Judicial Service said
“She is a highly skilled professional known for creativity, exceptional organizational ability, resourcefulness, innovation, proven financial management skills and timely completion of major projects and assignments,” the statement said.
She holds an LL B (Hons) and a Masters Degree in Law (LL.M with merit) from the University of London.
Ms. Addo is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, the Bar of England and Wales and the International Bar Association, having been called to the Bar of England in 1989 as a member of Lincoln Inn and the Ghana Bar in 1997.
She joins the Judicial Service from the Ghana
“It is our expectation that the Ms. Addo will be given all the cooperation and support by the people of Ghana that will enable her to carry out her functions as Judicial Secretary effectively and efficiently.
“By her appointment, Ms. Addo becomes the 16th Judicial Secretary since the First,” it added.