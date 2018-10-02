Foreign Affairs Ministry warns public against visa scammers

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is alerting the public to the activities of fraudsters using the name of the Ministry to dupe unsuspecting members of the public with empty-promises to acquire visas for them.
A press release by the Ministry says it is not responsible for acquiring visas for the general public, and that it may assist only public servants and government officials on official duties outside the country as and when necessary.
“Prospective visa applicants who are not public servants are urged to engage directly with the relevant foreign embassies without recourse to middle men.
“The Ministry wishes to use this occasion to warn those who have been impersonating officials of the Ministry in order to extort moneys from the public that, such criminal acts shall not be tolerated. Consequently, the public is hereby strongly advised to report persons engaged in such fraudulent activities to the law enforcement agencies for prosecution in accordance with the law.”