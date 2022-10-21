Neoplan station attack: Police hunt for more suspects

The police are on a man hunt for perpetrators who vandalised the Neoplan Police Station in Accra. The police have so far arraigned 30 people who allegedly stole two AK 47 rifles from the police station.
Updating an Accra Circuit Court last Tuesday on the progress of investigation, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, who arraigned three more suspects in relation to the case, said the investigation team was analysing CCTV footages that captured the incident.
The three –Akosua Amponsah, Prince Acheampong, and Richard Ofori –have been charged with conspiracy to cause unlawful damage, conspiracy to steal, stealing and causing unlawful damage.
They have denied any wrongdoing and have been remanded by the court, presided over by Rosemary Baah Tosu to assist in police investigations.
That followed a prayer by the prosecutor to the effect that granting the accused persons bail would hamper police investigations.
The case has been adjourned to November 1, 2022.
Facts
The facts of the case as presented by Chief Inspector Ahiabor were that on October 9, this year Isobah stole a mobile phone belonging to a young man.
He stated that when Isobah was being chased, he jumped into the Odaw River to escape.
"The young man also jumped into the river to retrieve his mobile phone from the said Isobah. In the ensuing struggle over the mobile phone, Isobah got drowned," he said.
Drowned
He added that a friend of Isobah jumped into the river and he also got drowned.
"On the same day, the accused persons who have their respective occupations at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, organised themselves, marched to the Neoplan Police Station, attacked and vandalised the Charge Office and Station Officer's office," Chief Inspector Ahiabor said.
He further explained that after they had vandalised the police station, the accused persons stole two AK 47 rifles kept at the charge office.
On October 10, this year, the police, the prosecutor said, gathered intelligence, arrested the accused persons and retrieved the rifles.
The prosecutor however stated that they were yet to ascertain the reason the young men attacked the police station, adding that the case was still under investigations.