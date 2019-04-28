Nduom School of Business gets accreditation to run four Diplomas

The National Accreditation Board (NAB) has given accreditation to the Nduom School of Business and Technology, to run four Diploma programmes leading to degrees.
The programmes are Diploma in Management, Diploma in Accounting, Diploma in Information Technology and a Diploma in Banking and Finance.
The Rector of the school, Reverend Professor Daniel Agyepong Nyarko, made this known at its First Matriculation in which 20 students have been admitted to undertake various programmes in Elmina on Saturday, April 27, 2019. They are made up of 13 males and seven females.
He said in order to reach out to the teeming youth who were yearning for quality higher education, the institution was vigorously working on the curricular for new, demand-driven programmes to be submitted for accreditation purposes.
Such planned programmes, he said, would include Accounting, Marketing, Procurement, Cyber Security and Medical Engineering.
In that regard, he said, the institution, was collaborating with the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) for approval to run two of its flagship programmes, namely, the International Professional Certificate in Logistics and Transport and International Professional Diploma in Logistics and Transport.
Prof Nyarko said those programmes aimed at equipping participants with the knowledge and skills to manage transport and logistics operations.
He, therefore, appealed to the youth, particularly, those within the Cape Coast Municipality and its environs to take advantage and enrol on the programmes which had ready job markets for successful graduates.
"More collaborations and linkages with both local and international universities and bodies such as the Bismarch State College and Gremkay International, both in the USA, are being discussed for implementing as soon as practicable", he said.
Students
Prof Nyarko urged the students to study seriously since the school would not compromise on examination malpractices adding that; "If you are found cheating, you will be dismissed from the school."
He further urged them to refrain from anonymous letters or text messages as a means of having their grievances addressed.
"The authorities of this institution are prepared to listen to your grievances at any time within the context of using the right channels of communication," he said.
The Chairman of Board Directors, Dr Kwesi Nduom, commended the students for their resolve to acquire knowledge which would guide them towards their future growth and development.
He announced a package that would serve as a start-up capital on completion of the programme and urged them to remain focused and achieve their aim.