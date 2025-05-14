Featured

NDC rates government’s 120-day performance at 54%

Mohammed Ali May - 14 - 2025 , 12:52 3 minutes read

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rated President John Mahama’s administration at 54 per cent for its performance in the first 120 days, describing the score as fair progress under difficult circumstances inherited from the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, NDC General Secretary Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said the party had no illusions about achieving perfection within such a short period but was encouraged by the initial strides made.

“We weren’t expecting excellence in four months, given the state of the country we inherited after eight years of NPP leadership. Achieving 52 to 54 per cent against our own targets, in this context, is a start,” Mr Kwetey said.

The party’s internal assessment, he noted, aligns closely with findings from independent groups such as IMANI, which rated the government’s performance at 52 per cent. The NPP, on the other hand, issued a lower score of 46 per cent.

Mr Kwetey said the NDC’s leadership is determined to change the style of governance in the country. According to him, the party is committed to doing things differently and holding itself to a higher standard.

“We will not tolerate short-changing the country,” he said. “We are committed to a reset—doing things properly.”

He pointed to the recently launched code of conduct by President Mahama as evidence of efforts to tackle corruption. He acknowledged, though, that the provision allowing officials to accept gifts up to GH¢20,000 (about $1,200) could be reviewed.

“The 20,000 cedis ceiling is something we can look at again through dialogue,” he said.

On the economy, Mr Kwetey attributed the relative stability of the cedi to the new gold board initiative, which he said has brought in substantial foreign exchange revenue.

“This comes from our gold board initiative, which regulates gold exports and has brought in $2.6 billion within four months—far more than we’ve seen from cocoa syndications or similar past inflows,” he said.

Mr Kwetey also addressed concerns raised about the “Jumra” job creation programme, particularly suggestions that it could become a vehicle for corruption.

He insisted the initiative marks a shift from past policies that focused on handing out state funds.

“Our manifesto is built around a national apprenticeship programme. We’re not giving away cash like before,” he said.

“This is about helping people in the informal sector—80 per cent of the workforce—with the logistics and tools they need to grow their businesses.”

He dismissed claims by the NPP that the NDC is plotting to remove the Chief Justice, describing such accusations as signs of panic. According to him, any process currently under discussion is being pursued within the bounds of the Constitution.

Looking ahead to the 2028 general election, when the NDC will present a new presidential candidate for the first time since 2012, Mr Kwetey said he was confident in the party’s ability to manage the transition.

“Success in government and unity within the party will make that transition easier,” he said. “I believe Ghana is destined for better days, and the NDC remains the vehicle to get us there.”

When asked whether he would consider contesting for the presidential slot, Mr Kwetey said the decision ultimately lies with the party’s delegates.

“What matters is what NDC members want, not my personal ambition,” he said. “If they choose me, I’ll serve. If not, I will support whoever they choose.”