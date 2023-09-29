National Service Scheme releases 2023/2024 service year postings

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Sep - 29 - 2023 , 18:14

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has released placements for 122,275 prospective national service personnel for the 2023/2024 service year.

The postings were released today, September 29, 2023, by the management of the National Service Scheme (NSS).,

A press statement signed and issued by Osei Assibey Antwi, the Executive Director of the NSS explained that the first batch of postings for the 122,275 National Service Personnel in the one-year mandatory national service is in various sectors of the economy for the 2023/2024 service

year.

"The second batch of postings will be released in due course," it added.

All deployed service personnel are required to follow the validation and registration process as follows:

a. Log onto the Scheme's website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement.

b. Print the appointment letter and proceed to the place of posting for endorsement of the appointment letter.

c. Book an appointment online for the date and time for registration after the endorsement.

d. Proceed to the assigned NSS Regional Validation and Registration Centre with an endorsed appointment letter and a valid Ghana Card to complete the process.

It added that the regional validation and registration will begin on Monday, 16th October 2023 at all centers across Ghana.

The 2023/2024 National Service Year will begin on Wednesday, 1st November 2023.

"Management does not support change of postings, and therefore wishes to caution National Service Personnel to avoid getting in contact with faceless individuals or groups to get their posting changed for them.

"Management extends best wishes to all deployed service personnel as they take up their civic and patriotic responsibilities to serve Mother Ghana. Thank you," it added