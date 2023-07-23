National Service Scheme monthly allowance increased from GH¢559 to GH¢715

GraphicOnline Jul - 23 - 2023 , 16:39

The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has successfully obtained government approval for an upward adjustment of the monthly allowances provided to National Service Personnel.

The adjustment raises the allowance from GH¢559.04 to GH¢715.57, and this change is set to take effect from January 2023.

The NSS in a statement signed by Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr., the Acting Director of Corporate Affairs said the approval came following a series of productive engagements between the Scheme, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the Ministry of Finance. It was conveyed in an official letter dated 18th July 2023, signed by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Abena Osei-Asare (MP).

As part of the government's commitment to improving the welfare of National Service Personnel, the letter also instructed the Controller and Accountant-General to implement the new allowance levels without delay.

Under this new arrangement, all current National Service Personnel who have been actively serving are entitled to receive arrears corresponding to the difference resulting from the upward adjustment starting from January 2023. The scheme management assures personnel that the necessary administrative procedures are underway to ensure the prompt disbursement of these arrears.

The statement expressed appreciation for the government's approval and urged all National Service Personnel to be patient during the finalization of administrative processes.

With the new allowances in place, the management aims to enhance the overall experience of National Service and contribute to the welfare of the personnel.