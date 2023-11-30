Nana Owiredu Wadie I appointed State Commissioner by World Diplomatic Federation

GraphicOnline Nov - 30 - 2023 , 06:38

The World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) in the United States has appointed Nana Owiredu Wadie I as the State Commissioner of Ghana, recognizing his exceptional contributions to community development and philanthropy.

Nana Obokom ATA IX, the Provost Commissioner of WODIF Africa, conveyed the appointment through a delegation led by Lilian Afreh-Sika Boateng, Secretariat Commissioner General. Nana Owiredu Wadie I graciously accepted the proposal for his impending induction, scheduled for January next year.

The appointment is a testament to Nana Owiredu Wadie I's notable achievements in community development programs, voluntary services, health and legal aid, civil society engagement, traditional expertise, dispute resolution, and support for youth and students. The World Diplomatic Federation is a nonpartisan, independent civil organization dedicated to international cooperation, economic growth, and development.

WODIF operates as a diplomatic platform for fostering international relations. The organization focuses on forums, conferences, dialogues, festivals, honorary award ceremonies, trade, finance, investment integration, national cooperation, and liberalization, with a commitment to sustaining peace and security.

Nana Owiredu Wadie I's role as the State Commissioner involves representing, preserving, protecting, defending, strategizing, evaluating, and assessing the performance of the national bureau of the organization. The inaugural ceremony is set to take place at the Accra International Conference Center on January 13, 2024.

Known as Kwahu-Nkwatia Nkosuohene, Nana Owiredu Wadie I is a businessman and philanthropist dedicated to spreading the love of God through sustainable social interventions and community development programs. His charity organization, Kabaka Foundation, has undertaken various philanthropic endeavors, including contributions to security, peace, justice, and education.

The Eastern Regional Peace Council Secretariat honored Nana Owiredu Wadie I with the Peace Ambassador Award in September 2023, recognizing his impactful social and community development projects across the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Nana Owiredu Wadie I's induction into WODIF is expected to bring his expertise, knowledge, and experience to bear on international issues, contributing to the organization's mission of establishing a common platform for addressing global challenges.