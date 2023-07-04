Muslims, Christians must live in peace

Kofoya Tetteh Jul - 04 - 2023 , 14:07

The Presiding Member of the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly, Asiedu Ofei, has enjoined Muslims and Christians in the municipality to continue to live in peace.

He urged Muslims and Christians to also cooperate with one another since living in peace would foster the development of the communities in the area.

"Christians and Muslims in Akuapem North must see themselves as one big family and continue to live in peace and cooperate to develop their communities," he stressed.

Expressing his joy about the existing friendly relations between Muslims and Christians in the municipality, Mr Ofei was hopeful that the cordial relations would continue.

Mr Ofei made the remarks when he donated 36 bags of rice, cartons of vegetable oil and boxes of bar soap worth GH¢40,000 to Muslims in six communities in the area towards the Eid ul-Adha festival.

The beneficiary communities in the municipality are Akropong, Larteh, Mampong, Kwamoso, Adawso, Tinkong and Kokoomu.

Mr Ofei, a business man, has for the past 10 years donated similar items, including cattle, to Muslims in the area for the Eid ul-Adha celebration.

Although a Christian, Mr Ofei said he had been assisting Muslims in the area to promote peace between them and members of his faith.

Presentation

Presenting the items on behalf of Mr Ofei at Akropong last Wednesday, an assembly member of the area, Oheneba Charles Tetteh, expressed the hope that needy Muslims would get their share to enable them to celebrate the festival in a joyous manner.

Receiving the items, the Akuapem North Chief Imam, Mallam Muniru Abdul, thanked the donor and prayed for Allah's blessings for him and his family.