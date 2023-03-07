Muslim faithful mark passing of Alhaji Moro Baba Issah

Emmanuel Quaye Mar - 07 - 2023 , 08:14

Muslim faithful and government officials last Sunday gathered at the National Mosque in Accra to mark the passing of the late Chief of the Wangara Community at Ayawaso in Accra, Alhaji Moro Baba Issah.

Alhaji Issah, who died on Friday, February 23, 2023, was buried according to the Islamic faith.

Until his death, Alhaji Issah was also the Chairman of the Council of Zongo Chiefs.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Sharubutu, who led the recitation of the Quran and prayers, described the deceased as a devoted Muslim and servant of the Zongo community who used his position to impact and led a change in the lives of his people.

Prayer

He also prayed for Allah’s guidance and support for the family he left behind.

Other Imams who were present also took turns praying for the deceased.

In attendance was the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu; the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, and Presidential Coordinator for Zongo and Inner-Cities Development, Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda.

Others are the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, and the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso North, Yusif Jajah, among other personalities.

Biography

Alhaji Issa was born on March 10, 1940, at Gariba Zongo in Suhum in the Eastern Region and was married and blessed with children.

He attended Johns Hopkins University USA, the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), the University of Ghana and Al-Azhar University in Cairo.

Chief Issa was a social development consultant with extensive experience in using innovative strategies, including multi-faith approaches to promote sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), family health, birth spacing, social inclusion and child and family rights.

He was also an advocate for changing harmful traditional practices and negative faith beliefs which adversely affected women and children.

The practices included female genital cutting (FGC), early and forced marriages and gender-based violence.

Achievements

Alhaji Issah has 33 years of experience in programming and advocacy in SRHR for both adults and youth.

He was a founding member of the Faith to Action Network, Ghana NGO Coalition on the Rights of the Child, Ghana NGO Network on Health, Girls Not Brides and West African Network for Peace Building.

He led a team of 15 CSOs to advocate the operationalisation of Act 852 of 2012 to include clinical methods of family planning into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Alhaji Issah was the founder of Suhum Islamic Girls Secondary School, the Muslim Family Counselling Services and the founder of Bonzali Rural Bank.