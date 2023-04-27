Murder of Adams Mahama: Jury retires to determine Afoko, Asabke fate

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Apr - 27 - 2023 , 15:05

After four hours of summary of evidence today by the presiding judge, a seven-member jury has retired to determine the fate of Gregory Afoko and Asante Alangdi, the men accused of killing Adams Mahama, a former Upper East Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson reports from the court that the jury retired after the presiding judge, Justice Afua Merley Wood, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, sitting as an additional High Court judge, presented the evidence adduced before the court and also advised the jury about the position of the law relating to murder and conspiracy.

4-hour summation

During the four-hour summation of the evidence and analysis of the law, Justice Wood advised the jury to consider the totality of the evidence without any outside influence such as media reportage on the case.

She further directed the jury to convict the accused persons if the evidence proved their guilt but to acquit them if they have any doubt about the case of the prosecution.

Not guilty

Afoko and Alangdi have pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Alhaji Mahama suffered severe bodily injury after a substance suspected to be acid was allegedly poured on him in front of his house in Bolgatanga around 11 p.m. on May 20, 2015.

He later died from the injuries at the Bolgatanga General Hospital.

Prosecution have accused the two of pouring the acid on the former politician leading to his death