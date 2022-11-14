Mokobi Aryee appointed Prudential CEO for Africa

Prudential Plc has appointed Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Africa, with effect from January 1, 2023.
He will be based in Prudential’s Africa hub in Nairobi, Kenya, and will oversee the operations of Prudential in its eight African markets namely, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria.
Mr Mokobi, a Ghanaian, is currently the Regional Chief Executive Officer for two Africa regions - East and Central, and West and Southern Africa.
Industry veteran
A statement from Prudential dated November 9, 2022 said, “Mokobi is a well-known industry veteran with more than 29 years of experience in commercial leadership in Africa.
“ His past experience includes turning around businesses on the African continent, moving Prudential to the number one market position in some of our countries, and gaining recognition as an innovative player. Over the years, he has nurtured employees and created room for talents to thrive.
“The appointment of Mr Mokobi seeks to centralise Prudential’s operations in Africa, as well as strengthen and grow the business in markets where it currently operates”, Prudential stated.
Strategic growth
Commenting on the appointment, the Prudential Managing Director, Strategic Business Group, Solmaz Altin, said he was pleased with Mokobi’s new role.
“Africa is a strategic growth driver for our group, building the talent and capacity to drive the next level of business growth is key areas and will foster greater efficiency and effective decision making to help us deliver on our purpose of helping people in Africa get the most out of life by making health care and financial security more accessible and affordable,’’ he added