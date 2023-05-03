Ministry of Railways Development denies theft of rail tracks and steel sleepers

The Ministry of Railways Development has refuted reports of theft of rail tracks and steel sleepers that were believed to belong to the Ghana Railway Development Authority.

Two suspects who were seen transporting the items in a viral video were arrested, and allegations were made that the items were being taken to Ferro Fabrik illegally.

The suspects claimed that their company had been contracted by the Ministry of Railway Development to transport the items to Tema.

The Ministry in a press release confirmed that it indeed contracted the company, Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited, to transport the rail tracks and steel sleepers.

The Ministry stated that the vehicle seen in the viral video was authorized by the Ministry and not carrying stolen items.

Additionally, the Ministry said it had informed the Ghana Police Service that only Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited has been authorized to remove abandoned railway tracks and steel sleepers along specific rights-of-way, and any other person found removing or transporting rail tracks will be dealt with accordingly.

"Thus, the vehicle seen in the viral video transporting some of the rail tracks harvested by Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited, was authorized by the Ministry and not stolen item," the release said.

"Further, we wish to kindly state that, the Ministry duly informed the Ghana Police Service that apart from Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited who has been authorized to harvest or remove abandoned railway tracks and steel sleepers along right-of-ways from Mempeasem to Mrayem on the Western Line, and from Nnadieso to Juaso on the Eastern Line any other person(s) found removing or transporting rail tracks must be arrested and dealt with accordingly.

"We further wish to conclude that, Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited, is not undertaking the harvesting and transporting of the rail tracks illegally as being purported in the video under reference, but are working under the directives of the Ministry".