Featured

Ministry of Communication provides update on MTN cybersecurity breach

Kweku Zurek Apr - 30 - 2025 , 07:23 2 minutes read

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has confirmed that it is actively investigating a cybersecurity breach affecting approximately 5,700 customers of MTN Ghana.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 29 April 2025, the Ministry said it is collaborating with key regulatory and oversight institutions, including the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the National Communications Authority (NCA), and the Data Protection Commission (DPC), to determine the full scope of the incident and ensure that all necessary protective measures are taken in accordance with Ghana’s Data Protection laws.

“The Ministry will ensure that affected customers are contacted in line with Data Protection Laws,” the statement said, adding that efforts are ongoing to establish whether the breach resulted from lapses on the part of the mobile network operator. The Ministry urged the public to remain calm as investigations continue.

This announcement follows a media release from MTN Ghana on Monday, confirming that the company had detected a potential breach involving the data of about 5,700 customers. While MTN assured the public that its core platforms remain fully operational, it acknowledged that preliminary investigations suggest customer data may have been compromised.

MTN, which serves over 29 million mobile subscribers in Ghana, has launched a forensic investigation and is working with leading cybersecurity experts to contain and assess the situation. The company stated that it would contact affected customers directly and has encouraged users to remain vigilant.

As a precautionary measure, MTN is advising customers to strengthen their digital security by updating mobile and banking applications, using strong passwords, enabling multifactor authentication, and refraining from sharing sensitive information such as PINs, passwords, or one-time passwords (OTPs) via phone, SMS, or email.

Customers concerned about possible fraud linked to the breach have also been advised to place alerts on their credit reports with major credit bureaus. MTN maintains that safeguarding customer information remains its top priority and that updates will continue to be provided as the situation evolves.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that digital platforms operating in Ghana adhere strictly to cybersecurity and data protection regulations and assured the public of transparency in handling the ongoing investigation.