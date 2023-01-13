Minister directs GES to vary Chiana SHS girls' dismissal after President's intervention

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has intervened in the case of the eight senior high school students of Chiana who have been dismissed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for insulting the President.
This was after the President's attention was drawn to it.
Consequently, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has directed the GES to consider an alternative disciplinary action instead of dismissal.
The spokesperson for the Education Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng disclosed the latest development in a press statement dated Friday, January 13, 2023.
The female students were dismissed by the GES for insulting President Akufo-Addo in a video they recorded and shared on social media.
They are students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region and were suspended last year prior to the dismissal which the Ghana Education Service says is to serve as a deterrent to other students.
They were seen in a widely circulated video using vulgar and unprintable words on the President.
The video was in reaction to the President's national address on the economy on November 30, 2022, the address which later popularly came to be referred to as l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede.
After the dismissal letters were handed over to them, the students have been seen in another video apologising for their comments.
The GES also apologised to the President and the general public on behalf of the students and school.
- Related articles:
- OccupyGhana: GES should reconsider decision to sack Chiana girls
- 8 SHS students dismissed for insulting Prez Akufo-Addo in viral video
- GES reacts to viral video of Chiana students ’misconduct’
- VIDEO: 8 SHS students beg for forgiveness after dismissal for insulting President Akufo-Addo
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh