Mining firm rolls out community farming for 20 localities

Richard Williams Asante Mar - 03 - 2023 , 07:45

Mining giants, AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), Obuasi Mine, has launched a community farming support project, an economic livelihood venture to empower its host communities.

The move forms part of the company’s social interventions.

Investment

It involves an investment of GH₵500,000.00 worth of farm tools and equipment to provide alternative and diversified livelihoods to enhance the economic status of the beneficiaries.

The items include wellington boots, sprayers, fertilizers, mowers, ploughs and transplanters.

The project which is being executed in partnership with the Department of Agriculture of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and the Obuasi East District Assembly is to contribute to food security in Obuasi and the country at large.

It will be implemented in 20 communities from the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East District.

The community farming support project is expected to facilitate among others, the cultivation of at least, 200 acres of maize by 100 farm households and 25 acres of vegetables for 50 women farmers.

It also seeks to enhance the capacity of 150 beneficiary farming households in good agronomic practices and enhance market access for farm produce.

Employment

The Economic Development Superintendent of AGA, Mr Daniel Arthur Bentum, said the lack of employment opportunities outside the mining industry was a major challenge in Obuasi and that, the project will help the youth get a skill and a job to support their lives.

He said the promotion of agriculture was a key investment area under the Mine’s 10-year socio-economic development plan warranting investment in different agriculture livelihood options to create incomes, jobs as well as businesses for the communities.

“Our interventions to our host communities will help address the challenge of the high cost of farming inputs, to ensure that not only food security is assured within the communities and the region at large, but would propel a mindset change from subsistence to commercial or business farming," he said.

Mr Bentum underscored the importance of monitoring the sustainability of the project.

He urged the beneficiary farmers to be dedicated and committed to their capacity development and enhancement to ensure the success of the project.

The Obuasi Municipal Director of Agriculture, Mr Raphael Atta Peprah, said the project, beyond ensuring food security, will also help farmers with their basic needs.

He emphasised that when properly implemented, it will also boost the local economy of Obuasi and enhance livelihoods.

The director entreated all especially the youth to treat farming as a lucrative business in order to create and maintain jobs as well as improve their incomes.

A representative from the Dompoase traditional council, Nana Akwasi Kotei Mfram, expressed appreciation to AGA for the initiative which will eventually reduce the rate of unemployment in Obuasi.