Millennium Amanfuo donates to Prempeh College

The year 2000 batch of old students of Prempeh College in Kumasi popularly called Millennium Amanfuo, have set up an audio visual system worth over GH¢60,000 at the school's assembly hall.
The system is to aid the school in its programmes at its assembly hall as well as to aid its communications programmes.
The set up included four 65-inches LCD screens and a projector that have been mounted, a switcher and control board with live feeds accessories to project live programmes on the screens at the hall.
President
Speaking at the handing over programme, the President of the Millennium Amanfuo, Mr Kwaku Takyi Kyeremeh, said the gesture formed part of the association's 20th anniversary and was aimed at enhancing communication at the school.
He said the project was also to prepare the school to take advantage of the e-learning programmes, particularly during this COVID-19 era to reduce human contacts.
The control room of the audio visual centre
According to him, the project should have been handed to the school last but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be rescheduled to this year.
Appreciation
The Headmaster of the school, Mr Aaron A. Gyau, commended 2000-year-group for the gesture.
He said owing to the large number of students and vastness of the school’s assembly hall, there was the need for such a system to aid presentations during meetings.