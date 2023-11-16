Mepe: Allegation of chiefs hijacking, diverting flood relief items not grounded in evidence - Development Association

Graphic.com.gh Nov - 16 - 2023 , 20:17

The Mepe Development Association (MDA) has denied the allegation that some chiefs were hijacking, diverting flood relief items meant for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage to their personal homes and misappropriating them.

Rudolph Kwadzo Gli, a regent of the Anipati Stool at Mepe, made the allegation on Friday (Nov 10, 2023] when on behalf of the people of Mepe, he received food stuff and various relief items worth GH¢20,000 presented by the Avazorli Union of which Mepe is a member.

The presentation was to flood victims in the town.

Rudolph Kwadzo Gli did not give further details on those perpetrating the said acts, Graphic Online’s Alberto Mario Noretti who was in Mepe and witnessed the handing over of the donated items reported.

Rudolph Kwadzo Gli, therefore, appealed to all donor groups to hand over the relief items to the palace at Mepe to ensure an equitable sharing of the items among the displaced persons.

Rejoinder

However, in a rejoinder to the story published by Graphic Online on Sunday [November 12, 2023, the Mepe Development Association (MDA) called on "all well-meaning persons to dismiss the story and the allegation thereof because it is not grounded in evidence."

The rejoinder signed by Fabian Mawulenu Kojo, Chairman of the Mepe Development Association said the association "working with the Traditional Council, is solely in charge of the receipt, storage and distribution of relief items to displaced persons in the traditional area."

It said the functioning Central Committee and sub-committees with representatives from each of the Five Clans/Divisions of Mepe Traditional Area, pensioners, women, Persons With Disability (PWD), churches, among other stakeholders, in charge of the distribution of all relief items.

It said the MDA, through the committee, has since distributed relief items to 5,200 households in Mepe, the seven displaced camps, including St. Kizito and other affected villages in the traditional area.

Attached below is a full copy of the rejoinder from the Mepe Development Association



The Mepe Development Association (MDA) has noted with displeasure a story carried by the Volta Regional correspondent of the Daily Graphic, Alberto Mario Noretti, that some chiefs from the Mepe Traditional Area are stealing and hoarding relief items.

The allegation was attributed to Rudolph Kwadzo Gli, whom the writer described as the acting Paramount Chief of Mepe, a designation that was later changed to a spokesman of the palace and finally, the regent of the Anipati stool.

We call on all well-meaning persons to dismiss the story and the allegation thereof because it is not grounded in evidence.

The MDA, working with the Traditional Council, is solely in charge of the receipt, storage and distribution of relief items to displaced persons in the traditional area.

We have a functioning Central Committee and sub-committees with representatives from each of the Five Clans/Divisions of Mepe Traditional Area, pensioners, women, Persons With Disability (PWD), churches, among other stakeholders, in charge of the distribution of all relief items.

The MDA, through the committee, has since distributed relief items to 5,200 households in Mepe, the seven displaced camps, including St. Kizito and other affected villages in the traditional area.

As part of our post-spillage community engagement this past Saturday at an open forum with the indigenes and traditional leaders of the town, no such an allegation had come to our notice. The open forum brought together key stakeholders to have open and progressive discussions on the way forward for the traditional area.

It must be placed on record that since the VRA-induced flood disaster, it is the Manklalo of Mepe Traditional Area, Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, who received the President, Ministers of State, other dignitaries, and speaks on behalf of the Chiefs and People of the Mepe Traditional Area.

He also performs such roles at state functions and national assignments, including the annual celebration of the Mepe Afenorto festival.

It is also worthy to note that because Mepe is the epicenter of the disaster, many organizations and individuals use the town as the central location for their donations. Most of these donations go back to the North Tongu District Assembly or the MP's office for onward distribution to all affected communities. Mepe is not overwhelmed with donations. We still need your support.

We advise the media to desist from amplifying baseless allegations that have the potential of eroding the confidence of well-wishers and donors in supporting the cause of displaced persons and communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The MDA, together with the Traditional Council, reserves the right to resort to legal actions for defamation against any media house (s) or person (s) found spreading untruths about Mepe and its traditional authority.

We call on the Daily Graphic to retract the said story and render an unqualified apology to the Chiefs and people of Mepe for failing to meet the basic tenets of journalism in writing a balanced story.

Signed:

Fabian Mawulenu Kojo

Chairman, Mepe Development Association