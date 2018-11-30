McAgro supports National Farmers Day celebration with GH¢100,000

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Wednesday, received a cheque of GH¢100,000.00 from McAgro Company Limited, a subsidiary of McDan Group towards the 34th National Farmers Day celebration.
The Farmer’s Day, which would be celebrated on the theme: “Agriculture: Moving Ghana Beyond Aid”, will be held in Tamale, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.
The event is expected to attract stakeholders in the agriculture and fisheries sectors across the country and honour those whose achievements have been exceptional in the year.
The Chief Operation Officer of McDan Group Limited, Leonora Appiah said the donation forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility and commitments towards the development of the agricultural sector.
Receiving the donations, Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, a Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, who is in-charge of Cocoa, said the Government appreciated the efforts of farmers and that the Ministry had improved on this year’s Farmers Day Celebration.
He said the donations would go a long way to complement the Government’s efforts to recognise and reward hard-working farmers.
He thanked McAgro Company Limited for the gesture and appealed to others to emulate the donating institutions.
The National Farmers Day Celebration is held on the first Friday of every December to recognise and reward hard working farmers and fishermen.
