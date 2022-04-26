May 2 & 3 declared public holidays

Monday, May 2, 2022, and Tuesday, May 3, 2022, have been declared public holidays.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior said in view of the fact that May Day (Workers' Day) 2022 falls on a Sunday (May 1, 2022), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, May 2, 2022, as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.
A separate statement also directed the general public to observe Tuesday, May 3, 2022, which marks Eid-ul-Fitr as a Statutory Public Holiday.
Eid-ul-Fitr is an Islamic festival celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, a month-long fasting period for Muslims.
The end of Ramadan, a fourth pillar of Islam is determined by the sight of the moon on the 29th day of fasting. However, fasting continues to the 30th day if the moon is not sighted on the 29th.
May Day and Eid-Ul-Fitr will be the respective sixth and seventh statutory public holidays marked in Ghana this year with six left to close out the year.
The six remaining holidays are; Eid-Ul-Adha, Founders' Day (August 4), Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day (September 21), Farmers' Day (December 2), Christmas Day (December 25) and Boxing Day (December 26).