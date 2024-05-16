Next article: MTN calls for rethink of tax structure

Mawuena Trebarh to be laid to rest on June 29

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin May - 16 - 2024 , 13:29

The late Mawuena Adzo Dumor Trebarh, a Ghanaian business leader, sister of the late Komla Dumor, and former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Details of the funeral released by the family indicates that the funeral service will be held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka in Accra.

A thanksgiving service will follow the next day on on June June 30 at the Holy Spirit Cathedral.

Mrs Mawuena Dumor Trebarh died on April 10, 2024, at the age of 52.

Mrs. Trebarh was a prominent figure in Ghanaian business. She notably served as the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) from 2013 to 2017.

Her career spanned various leadership roles across multiple industries and politics. She began her career as Ghana's first female underground exploration geologist at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd. She later held positions as head of Corporate Communications at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd. and head of Corporate Services at Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN).

Mrs. Trebarh was also the founding director and Chief Business Strategist at Inspire Africa.

She is survived by her husband, Flt LT Divine Trebarh, and their daughter, Katherine Joy.