Mass tilapia death: Embargo on 2 Chinese farms at Asutuare

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has confirmed that it has initiated investigations into the death of tons of tilapia said to have come from two Chinese farms in the Asutsuare area in the Greater Accra Region
.
The Chief Director of the Ministry, Prof. F. K. E. Nunoo, who confirmed the incident in
Below is a video said to have emanated from the affected farm
Prof Nunoo said although he is yet to get a complete report on the situation, samples of fishes from the two farms have been taken for testing to ascertain the cause of the incident.
Similarly, he said, the water quality, as well as other parameters regarding the rearing of the fishes, would be tested.
He said the incident could be caused by a number of factors, including pollution, poisoning, and the lack of oxygen in the water in which they were being reared.
Prof Nunoo has, therefore, urged the public not to be frightened by the situation since it has been contained, explaining that the incident is an isolated one and that the
He said both the sector minister and other officials from the ministry will be joining other officers who are already on the ground to obtain first-hand information on the issue.
Prof Nunoo also said all farms close to where the incident occurred are under monitoring, saying “What I am telling you is that our officers have gone there to ensure that the tilapias do not go to the market.”
About eighteen (18) tons of the unwholesome tilapia said to have died from the Fujian Farm in the Volta Lake area has since been buried.
The deaths is said to have started occurring last week.
As of Friday morning [October 19, 2018], more dead fish were still being buried.