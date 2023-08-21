MASLOC temporarily closes Bawku District Office due to security concerns

The Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), a government agency aimed at supporting vulnerable populations, has addressed recent reports and misinformation circulating across social media platforms regarding the temporary closure of its Bawku district office.

In a press release issued o August 17, 2023, MASLOC refuted claims that the closure of the Bawku district office was an intentional measure to deprive the residents of Bawku of its services.

The institution clarified that certain inaccuracies exist within the circulated information and that a more comprehensive picture should be considered.

MASLOC emphasized that the decision to temporarily close its zonal office in Bawku was rooted in prevailing security concerns within the area.

It said the ongoing insecurities in Bawku had rendered the office non-functional, compelling other governmental and business entities, including the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB), Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), ABSA Bank, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), and Judicial Service, to relocate their operations.

The release added that these measures were taken to ensure the safety of employees and residents alike. The relocation of services was aimed at mitigating potential risks associated with accessing services amidst the existing security challenges.

In light of these circumstances, MASLOC said its staff had been temporarily transferred to the regional office in Bolgatanga. This step was taken to allow employees to continue their work while the organization's management devises long-term strategies to guarantee their safety upon return.

Highlighting the pivotal role that MASLOC plays in providing micro-loans to vulnerable groups, particularly women and youth, the institution expressed a deep commitment to ensuring the well-being of their employees across all 16 regions. MASLOC's priority is to ensure that their staff can work in secure environments without compromising their safety.

The press release concluded by affirming MASLOC's dedication to transparency, fairness, and accountability. The institution's unwavering focus remains on delivering its mandate to serve the people of Ghana while ensuring the utmost safety of its workforce.

Read the entire release below;

PRESS RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE

17th AUGUST,2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TEMPORAL CLOSURE OF MASLOC'S BAWKU DISTRICT OFFICE

The attention of the Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has been drawn to some publications and misinformation in circulation on various social media platforms and websites suggesting the temporal closure of the MASLOC Bawku district office as a deliberate attempt to deny the good people of Bawku access to its services.

The institution wishes to state that the issues being circulated contain some inaccuracies and do not represent the full facts.

The institution would like to inform the general public and its stakeholders that the primary reason for its decision to temporally close its zonal office in Bawku was due to the insecurities at Bawku which made the office non-functional.

Other governmental and business entities operating in the busy commercial town, such as the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB), the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), ABSA bank, Social Security And National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), and Judicial Service, have been compelled to relocate to other parts of the Upper East region and some to the offices of the Regional Coordinating Council in order to protect the lives of their employees and guarantee the residents of Bawku are not put at risk in accessing their services.

Following this concern, it was decided to transfer the staff to our regional office in Bolgatanga so they could continue working while Management considered a long-term intervention to ensure the staff could return to their jobs without fear of harm.

Considering the role MASLOC plays in supporting the vulnerable in the society, especially with women and the youth through the provision of micro loans. MASLOC is committed in ensuring that its employees across the 16 regions of the country work under the safest conditions and do not suffer any harm that will jeopardize their future.

The public is assured that in the spirit of transparency, fairness and accountability, MASLOC will continue to work to ensure it delivers on its mandate to the good people of Ghana.

