MARS’ ‘Cocoa for Generations’ - Works to empower communities, protect children

Daily Graphic Jun - 23 - 2023 , 17:14

Working towards a brighter cocoa supply chain future, Mars, through our Cocoa for Generations strategy and Responsible Cocoa programme, is committed to fostering inclusivity, sustainability, and respect for human rights.

We believe child labour and forced labour have no place in global supply chains. Our Protecting Children Action Plan (PCAP), in working closely with our partners, serves as our roadmap to identify, prevent, and mitigate human rights issues, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable, including addressing the risks of child labour and forced labour.

We seek to collaborate with suppliers, governments, experts, and stakeholders, to develop robust human rights due diligence systems that address the root causes of risks of child labour and forced labour, such as poverty, limited access to safe education, and gender inequality.

To tackle these challenges within the cocoa supply chain, we have integrated child labour monitoring and remediation systems (CLMRS) to assess risks, gain insights, and take targeted action. Holding our suppliers accountable, we ensure the implementation of effective monitoring and remediation systems to identify, prevent, and address cases of child labour and forced labour.

Progress

Significant progress has been made in expanding CLMRS across our cocoa supply chain in West Africa. By the end of 2022, 65 per cent of our cocoa supply from Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, and Nigeria was covered by CLMRS, benefiting approximately 135,000 cocoa farming families. Our goal is to achieve 100 per cent coverage of our cocoa supply chain by CLMRS by 2025.

Empowering women and girls within cocoa supply chains is the central pillar of our efforts, as it addresses the root causes of socio-economic challenges, such as poverty and lack of access to education, which in turn helps to mitigate child labour risks and promote the well-being of children.

When women can reach their full potential, they’re more likely to invest in food security, education, climate adaptation and better health outcomes for themselves, their families and communities.

In 2020, we expanded our Women for Change (W4C) programme beyond Côte d’Ivoire to Ghana, with an overall goal to implement village savings and loan programmes in Mars’ cocoa communities, to strengthen financial literacy, household savings and women’s income-generating activities.

In collaboration with CARE International, our aim is to benefit 27,000 people across cocoa farming communities in Ghana, within a five-year period.

Quality education

Recognising the paramount importance of quality education, we also focus our efforts on access to safe and quality learning for the youth in cocoa farming communities. Extensive research consistently demonstrates the short and long-term benefits of childhood development, primary education, and youth training.

By investing in education, we empower the next generation, uplift communities, and pave the way for a brighter future. In 2022 we invested in Lead for Ghana, a leadership development and network organisation, partnering like-minded implementing organisations such as ECOM, Touton, and Ofi.

Together, we aim to create enhanced educational opportunities for children in Ghana, while simultaneously addressing gender inequality and child labour.

“Throughout Africa, access to quality education remains a significant challenge, with many families unable to afford schooling for their children. As a result, some parents prioritise their children's labour contributions to the family's livelihood over education. These experiences ignited a deep understanding within me regarding the obstacles that children across Africa faced and the urgent need to invest in their future.

“After receiving a life-changing scholarship to study at a prestigious American university, I felt a strong calling to give back and create similar opportunities for others,” Daniel Dotse, Co-founder and CEO of Lead for Ghana, said.

At Mars, our commitment lies in safeguarding children and promoting gender equality within the cocoa supply chain. Through our PCAP and ongoing efforts, we are determined to tackle child labour and forced labour, address the underlying causes of human rights risks, and establish a modern, inclusive, and sustainable cocoa supply chain.

By so doing, we aspire to positively transform the lives of children, families, and communities worldwide.