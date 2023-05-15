Manso-Nkwanta installs Sompahene

Nana Yaw Barimah, Manso-Nkwanta May - 15 - 2023 , 16:35

A former Chief Director of the Local Government Service has been installed as the Sompahene in the Manso-Nkwanta Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region.

James Oppong-Mensah was installed Nana Oppong-Mensah Abrampa by the Paramount Chief of the Manso-Nkwanta Traditional Area, Nana Bi-Kusi II.

He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, a United Kingdom-based Human Resource Management professional body with Royal Charter, and holds two second degrees.

At last Thursday’s event, Nana Abrampa swore the oath of allegiance to Nana Bi-Kusi at his palace at a ceremony attended by a huge crowd that included the Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur; retired judges, retired civil and public servants, persons in academia, chiefs, clergymen, and Muslim community elders.

Nana Bi-Kusi noted that the Sompahene Stool was occupied by someone who was concerned about the development of his area, used his influence to help the people, and was concerned about the vulnerable.

He noted that the contributions of Nana Abrampah in the traditional area and the larger Ashanti Region were enough to hand him the position so that he could offer his experience, expertise and influence to the people.

Nana Bi-Kusi appealed to other citizens to emulate the “exemplary personality” of Nana Sompahene.

Comments

The chiefs, in individual comments, commended Nana Bi-Kusi for making the right choice.

They said the inclusion of Nana Abrampa in the administration of the traditional area would augur well for effective and sustainable development of the people.

Dr Ato Arthur commended Nana Bi-Kusi for selecting Nana Abrampah as Sompahene.

He noted that Nana Abrampa demonstrated impeccable administrative acumen in public service, and contributed significantly to the performance of his administration.

He assured Nana Bi-Kusi that he would be of support to the area’s development efforts.

Nana Abrampa, expressing overwhelming emotions on account of the testimonies about him, thanked Nana Bi-Kusi for the honour done him.

He assured the Paramount Chief that he would work in collaboration with the other chiefs and traditional elders in the area, and in concert with the people, to chart meaningful development programmes to assist especially the youth in the area.

He urged the people to bury their differences and to ensure peace and harmony among them.